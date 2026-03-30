US interested in calling on Arab nations to help pay for cost of Iran operation — official

WASHINGTON, March 30. /TASS/. The United States would be interested in calling on Arab nations to help pay for the cost of the Iran operation, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters at a briefing.

"I think it's something the [US] president would be quite interested in calling them to do," she noted in response to a question.

"I won't get ahead of him on that, but certainly it's an idea that I know that he has, and something that I think you'll hear more from him on," Leavitt added.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit.