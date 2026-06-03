Kiev carries out another attack on civilians by targeting bus in DPR — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The Kiev regime has carried out another attack on civilians, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on a Ukrainian strike on a bus in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

"This is another crime committed by the Kiev regime. They carry out deliberate attacks on civilians. Such crimes cannot be forgiven; they must be investigated and those responsible must be punished. And as our president says, punishment must be inevitable," Peskov noted.

Journalists also asked Peskov if the Ukraine settlement process could be reshaped due to such attacks. "I don’t think so. I am unaware of that," he said.

On the morning of June 3, the Ukrainian armed forces carried out a drone strike on a passenger bus in Yenakiyevo, Donetsk People’s Republic. According to the latest reports, eight people were killed. The bus was traveling from the town of Podolsk outside Moscow to Crimea’s capital of Simferipol. Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a criminal investigation under Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Act of Terrorism").