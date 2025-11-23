Russia, Ukraine made input to US settlement plan — Department of State

WASHINGTON, November 23. /TASS/. The settlement plan for the conflict in Ukraine was prepared by the US administration with the contribution from Russia and Ukraine, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the Department of State Tommy Pigott said on the X.

His post came in a comment on the publication of a PBS reporter that cited US Senator Mike Rounds, in whose opinion the plan is allegedly a "wish list" from the Russian side.

"This is blatantly false. As Secretary Rubio and the entire Administration has consistently maintained, this plan was authored by the United States, with input from both the Russians and Ukrainians," the State Department spokesperson wrote.