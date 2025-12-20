Russia-Africa Forum agree plan of actions for 2026-2029 — top Egyptian diplomat

CAIRO, December 20. /TASS/. Participants in the ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Forum in Cairo have agreed a plan of joint actions for a period from 2026 to 2029, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said.

"During meetings held on the sidelines of the conference, we agreed a new plan of actions for a period from 2026 to 2029 and summed up the results of the previous stage. We also reached a consensus on a range of issues, including fighting terrorism and supporting stability in African countries," he told a joint news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

According to the top Egyptian diplomat, Russia and African countries also agreed to "develop relations and hold political consultations on the basis of the norms of international law and the principle of non-interference into countries’ domestic affairs.".