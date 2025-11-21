Russia, US still to discuss in detail Washington’s peace plan on Ukraine — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington have not discussed in detail particular aspects of the American side regarding the Ukrainian conflict settlement plan, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"There are certain provisions on behalf of the American side [regarding the peace plan], but nothing is being discussed in detail at the moment," Peskov said at a news briefing.

The contents of the US plan, leaked to Western media, require the US and other countries to recognize Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea, Donbass, and other territories that Ukraine would have to cede. In return, Kiev would receive security guarantees from the United States and Europe.

A demilitarized zone is proposed in the areas from which Ukrainian forces would withdraw. Axios, citing a US official, reported that the line of engagement in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions would be frozen, with Russia expected to return some areas to Ukraine.

The plan also reportedly calls for a significant reduction of the Ukrainian army and the removal of its long-range weapons. Foreign troops would be banned from the country, and Russian would become an official language in Ukraine. According to Bloomberg, the proposal further includes lifting sanctions against Russia.