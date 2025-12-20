Portuguese PM doesn’t rule out sending peacekeepers to Ukraine after conflict is over

MADRID, December 20. /TASS/. Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro doesn’t rule out that his country’s peacekeepers could be deployed to Ukraine after the conflict is settled.

"Nothing will prevent the Portuguese military from doing in Ukraine what they are already doing in neighboring countries, such as Slovakia, Romania, Latvia, Lithuania, and other [countries], where our national forces, deployed within the framework of the European Union and NATO, are participating in peacekeeping missions and missions to ensure security," the Diario de Noticias quoted him as saying during his visit to Kiev.

"Our participation does not involve any ground intervention," he added.