Palestine believes Gaza Strip should be administered by PNA, awaits US decision — envoy

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Palestine believes the administration of the Gaza Strip should be carried out by the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), and is awaiting a definitive position on this issue from the United States, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal said in an interview with TASS.

"We proceed from the assumption that the most optimal and practically feasible solution for administering the Gaza Strip, which is an important and integral part of the Palestinian state, is the return of the Palestinian National Authority," he said. "It remains the only structure capable of practically administering the Gaza Strip in all aspects and from all sides." Nofal noted that the international community and, in particular, the United States, need to finally define their position on this issue, "without resorting to unworkable solutions that are currently being considered."

The ambassador also addressed the composition of proposed international stabilization forces, stating that the Israeli side has rejected the possible participation of Ankara in these forces, and that Russia's participation is not envisaged. As the ambassador noted, serious attempts are being made to establish these forces, but their mandate remains unclear: how, where, and when they should operate."

Tensions flared up in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing residents of border settlements and taking more than 250 hostages. In response, Israel initiated a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to dismantle Hamas' military and political structures and free all hostages.

Israel and Hamas resumed Egypt-, Qatar-, United States-, and Turkey-mediated indirect talks on settling the situation in the Gaza Strip on October 6. On October 9, the parties to the conflict signed an agreement on the implementation of phase one of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan. The ceasefire came into effect on October 10. On October 13, Hamas and other Palestinian groups released all 20 living hostages and handed over the bodies of four deceased hostages under the Gaza ceasefire deal. The Israeli side expressed resentment that Hamas returned only four out of 28 bodies of deceased hostages. Later, Hamas transferred several more bodies to Israel. By now, Hamas continues holding one more body.

According to the Axios news portal, US President Donald Trump plans to announce the beginning of the implementation of phase two of his peace plan for Gaza before December 25. Phase two envisaged the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the enclave and the deployment of an "international stabilization force," as well as the launch of the enclave administration structures.