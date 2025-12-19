Arms supplies to Ukraine did not stop after Trump’s decision to cease financing

BRUSSELS, December 19. /TASS/. Weapons supplies to Ukraine continued even after US President Donald Trump’s decision to stop financing Kiev, a senior NATO military official said.

"There was no pause... it was just continuing and it's not that the U.S. exactly waits until it is paid for. As as one (PURL) package is announced, the flow of material is starting," Major General Maik Keller, deputy commander of NATO's Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU), told Reuters. "We found a lot of European nations actually contributing to the funding."

Speaking at NSATU's Wiesbaden headquarters, Keller said that NATO had dispatched nearly 220,000 tons of military aid to Ukraine in 2025.

According to the agency, the United States was the largest arms supplier to Kiev under the previous president, Joe Biden.

The PURL (Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List) program was launched by US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on July 14. The initiative envisages that NATO allies purchase weapons for Ukraine from US reserves. Weapons supplies under the program are to be carried out every two of three weeks.

On December 3, Trump said that the United States was not longer directly donating to Ukraine but is selling its weapons to NATO for their further supplies to Ukraine.