Russia ready to pump oil via Druzhba pipeline — ambassador to Slovakia

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to fulfill its obligations and pump oil through the Druzhba pipeline, Russian ambassador to Slovakia Sergey Andreyev told TASS in an interview.

"Oil supplies to Slovakia via Druzhba are blocked by the Ukrainian authorities. Russia has nothing to do with this situation, our position is known to the Slovak authorities: Russia is ready to fulfill its obligations and continue supplies through the pipeline when it is unblocked," he said.

Since January 27, Ukraine has stopped pumping Russian oil through the pipeline. On February 18, the Slovak government declared a crisis situation over the shortage of oil. Bratislava, as a response to Kiev's actions, stopped the supply of electricity to Ukraine.

Andreyev said that Kiev's claims that Russia is allegedly attacking Druzhba are not true.

"The Russian side is not involved in the discussion of this topic between the Slovak and Ukrainian authorities. There are no alternative oil supply routes for Slovakia that would be comparable to Druzhba by profitability and efficiency," he added.