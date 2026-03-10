Hungary interested in supporting Ukraine as buffer zone between itself, Russia — PM

BUDAPEST, March 10. /TASS/. Budapest is interested in supporting Ukraine so that it could be a buffer zone between Hungary and Russia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"We are interested not in weakening Ukraine but rather in strengthening it so that we always have something – let us call it Ukraine – between Russia and Hungary," he said at an extraordinary government meeting on Monday, as cited by the Telex internet media outlet.

According to Orban, Hungary will be able to guarantee its security if it doesn’t border Russia. He expressed readiness to support Ukraine but repeated that Budapest objects to its admission to the European Union.