Putin says Russia’s support and solidarity with Iran remains unchanged

MOSCOW, March 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed Moscow's unwavering support and solidarity with Tehran in his congratulatory message to Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei

"For my part, I’d like to reaffirm our unwavering support for Tehran and solidarity with our Iranian friends. Russia has been and will be a reliable partner of the Islamic republic," according to the message released on the Kremlin’s website.

"I am confident you will honorably continue your father’s legacy and rally the Iranian people in the face of severe trials," according to the message released on the Kremlin’s website.

Vladimir Putin called the attack on Iran an act of armed aggression in his congratulatory message.

"Now that Iran is facing armed aggression, your activity at this high post will undoubtedly require great courage and self-sacrifice," according to the message released on the Kremlin’s website.