Top Russian, UAE diplomats call for immediate de-escalation in Middle East

MOSCOW, March 8. /TASS/. Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov of Russia and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have called for an immediate de-escalation in the Middle East and demanded that attacks on civilian facilities be stopped, the Russian foreign ministry said after their phone call.

"The ministers expressed profound concern over the situation around Iran and spoke in favor of immediate steps to deescalate hostilities. Special attention was focused on the need for the cessation of attacks resulting in casualties among the civilian population and damage to civilian infrastructure both in Arab countries of the Gulf and in Iran," the ministry said.

The ministers "consider it fundamentally important to resume political and diplomatic efforts aimed at reaching agreements to ensure reliable, long-term security in the region," it said. "It was agreed to remain in contact and promote coordinated positions at the UN and other international platforms."