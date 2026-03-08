UAE denies involvement in strike on desalination plant in Iran

TEL AVIV, March 8. /TASS/. The United Arab Emirates denies involvement in a strike on a desalination plant on Iranian territory, a senior UAE official told The Jerusalem Post newspaper.

The publication noted that the Israeli army also denied its participation in the attack.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the Emirates would not attack a civilian target in order to enter a war but would strike a military facility. At the same time, the newspaper did not specify whether any strike by the UAE against Iran had actually taken place.

Earlier, the Ynet portal and several other Israeli media outlets claimed that the UAE had carried out its first strike on Iran in response to numerous missile and drone attacks by the Islamic republic against the Emirates. The target of the strike was said to be a desalination plant on Iranian territory.