MOSCOW, March 9. /TASS/. Servicemen of the Battlegroup West destroyed 37 enemy drone control points and two Starlink communication stations in one day, Ivan Bigma, head of the group's press center, reported.

"We identified and destroyed 37 enemy UAV control points, two Starlink satellite communication stations, and two field ammunition depots," he said.

Bigma also said that air defense crews and mobile fire teams shot down four loitering munitions, 41 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, and 64 heavy combat quadcopters.