Ukraine’s Degree Trans unveils Bullet interceptor drone

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian defense startup Degree Trans has developed a high-speed fixed-wing tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), the Bullet, the Army Recognition portal reported on March 5.

The product was unveiled in late February at the Enforce Tac 2026 specialized arms exhibition in Nuremberg. "Turkey’s Archon Defense presented the Bullet modular tactical UAV developed by the Ukrainian company Degree-Trans LLC." The Bullet, which resembles a miniature fighter jet, is "intended for interception, strike, reconnaissance, and hybrid operational missions in contested environments," according to the publication.

According to the manufacturer, the interceptor UAV reaches speeds up to 450 km/h, carries payloads between 2.5 kg and 9 kg, and operates at ranges up to 200 km in both autonomous and piloted modes. The device can be launched from a catapult, from a pickup truck, or from a runway.

"The tactical UAV integrates Archon's payload systems and follows a modular architecture designed to support rapid payload replacement and mission reconfiguration. The design seems to combine extended operational reach, rapid field deployment, and mission adaptability within a single airframe. Development reflects operational feedback from ongoing combats in Ukraine and focuses on enabling rapid mission turnaround between sorties. The Bullet, which seems to have progressed beyond prototype development, will likely be intended for scalable production and operational deployment," according to the portal

The device is equipped with a suite of optoelectronic and infrared sensors for target detection and identification. It can engage various types of objects, including kamikaze drones, loitering munitions, and helicopters, and is capable of carrying high-explosive, thermobaric, or electromagnetic warheads. The UAV has been tested in combat zones.

Army Recognition reported that on October 16, 2025, "US aerospace company AIRO Group Holdings and Bullet, the brand used by Ukraine’s Degree-Trans LLC, signed a Letter of Intent to establish a 50-50 joint venture to manufacture high-speed interceptor drones for the United States, NATO members, and Ukraine."

The parties plan to manufacture the tactical UAV in both the United States and Ukraine, as well as develop new versions of the drone.

The publication noted that the Bullet is capable of engaging not only airborne but also ground and sea targets. These include radar stations, anti-aircraft missile systems, vehicles, fuel and energy infrastructure facilities, boats, and supply vessels.

The system is also claimed to be capable of performing so-called hybrid missions, such as simultaneously conducting reconnaissance and launching strikes. Additionally, the Bullet is capable of monitoring airspace, controlling sea lanes, protecting airfields, critical civilian infrastructure, and ammunition depots.

The portal noted that the drone was designed for low-cost, mass production, and rapid adaptation to new payload options.