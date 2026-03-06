Russian LNG supplies to Europe up 11% in January-February

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Supplies of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the European Union (EU) have increased by 11% in January-February 2026 year-on-year up to 4.5 bln cubic meters (bcm), according to TASS calculations based on figures provided by Bruegel, a European analytical think tank.

Imports of Russian LNG by the EU amounted to around 4.3 bcm in January-February, up from 3.9 bcm in the previous year. In particular, 2.07 bcm of LNG were delivered from Russia to Europe in February (down by 9% month-on-month, and up by 11% year-on-year). Shipments fell slightly after reaching record highs in January.

LNG supplies from the American direction (the US, as well as Trinidad and Tobago) to the EU slipped by 3.5% last month compared with January to 7.7 bcm. Year-to-date gas supplies from those countries to Europe went up by 30% to 15.6 bcm.

Around 2.5 bcm of LNG were delivered to Europe from Africa in the reporting period, and 1.4 bcm were supplied from the Middle East.

Total LNG imports by Europe reached 12.9 bcm in February, as per Bruegel, which is 6% higher than in January, and 20% higher than last year. Year-to-date purchases of LNG by EU countries increased by 13% to 25.1 bcm.