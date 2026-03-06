Exhibition of unmanned aerial systems opens in Russia’s Chuvashia republic

CHEBOKSARY, March 6. /TASS/. An interactive exhibition of unmanned aerial vehicles, including those used in Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, has opened in Cheboksary, the regional branch of the Chuvashia Republic’s Voin (Warrior) Center, one of the event co-organizers, told TASS.

"The [interactive venue] also features sample of drones used in the special military operation zone. These are the main combat models. Downed and captured UAVs, including the Baba-Yaga drone, are also on display," the organizers said.

They noted that the exhibits include fixed-wing and multirotor drones. The exhibition also features drone detectors and anti-UAV defense systems, including an anti-drone gun. Among the newest items on display there is a drone with an innovative camera, whose hybrid zoom allows for observation over a 5-kilometer range. Those interested can try their hand at piloting an unmanned aircraft in a special simulator.

The exhibition’s main visitors are university, college, and technical school students. They are informed about the training opportunities and application of UAVs in various fields. "We [organized] the site so that residents of Cheboksary can see modern technologies in action and learn about the opportunities for military service. "Our priority is the safety of and provision of information to citizens," the city mayor’s office noted.

The exhibition at Republic Square will also be open on March 7.