Eight Israeli army soldiers wounded near border with Lebanon

TEL AVIV, March 6. /TASS/. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has stated that eight Israeli military personnel were wounded on the territory of the Jewish state as a result of shelling near the border with Lebanon.

"Five IDF soldiers were severely injured as a result of projectile fire toward Israeli territory near the Lebanese border," the army’s press service stated. "Three additional soldiers were lightly injured in the same incident."

"These soldiers were evacuated to receive medical treatment in the hospital and their families have been notified," the IDF added.