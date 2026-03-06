Iran strongly opposes foreign interference in internal affairs — envoy to UN

UN, March 7. /TASS/. Iran is a sovereign country and will not allow foreign forces to interfere in its domestic affairs, the country’s Permanent Representative to the UN Amir-Saeid Iravani said.

"Iran is a sovereign and independent state. It does not accept and will never allow any foreign power to interfere in its internal affairs," he told reporters.

The envoy added that US statements regarding Washington’s involvement in the selection of Iran’s leadership "constitute a clear violation of the principles of non-interference in the internal affairs of states, as enshrined in the charter of the United Nations." We will take all necessary measures to defend our people, our territory, and our independence," Iravani emphasized.