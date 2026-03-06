{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
US-Israeli strikes on Iran

Iran strongly opposes foreign interference in internal affairs — envoy to UN

Amir-Saeid Iravani added that US statements regarding Washington’s involvement in the selection of Iran’s leadership "constitute a clear violation of the principles of non-interference in the internal affairs of states"

UN, March 7. /TASS/. Iran is a sovereign country and will not allow foreign forces to interfere in its domestic affairs, the country’s Permanent Representative to the UN Amir-Saeid Iravani said.

"Iran is a sovereign and independent state. It does not accept and will never allow any foreign power to interfere in its internal affairs," he told reporters.

The envoy added that US statements regarding Washington’s involvement in the selection of Iran’s leadership "constitute a clear violation of the principles of non-interference in the internal affairs of states, as enshrined in the charter of the United Nations." We will take all necessary measures to defend our people, our territory, and our independence," Iravani emphasized.

Tags
United StatesIran
US-Israeli strikes on Iran
US soon to launch largest bombing of Iran — Treasury chief
Scott Bessent stressed that it will do the most damage to the Iranian missile launchers and the factories that build the missiles
Read more
Italian actress Ornella Muti dreams of working in Russia
Ornella Muti participated in the filming of Grigory Chukhrai’s Life is Beautiful
Read more
South Africa hosts BRICS Plus expert session on nuclear energy
During the discussion, participants emphasized the need to accelerate the localization of technologies and the organization of specialized training on site
Read more
Iran downs fourth US MQ-9 Reaper drone since start of escalation
The army's air defense systems destroyed one modern US MQ-9 drone in the skies over the province of Lorestan, the Islamic Republic’s army press service said
Read more
France to boycott on state level 2026 Paralympics Opening Ceremony in Italy
Earlier, delegations from Ukraine, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Estonia and Finland announced their decision to boycott the official Opening Ceremony of the 2026 Winter Paralympics
Read more
Russian envoy expects Moscow to be recognized as ‘must-have’ energy supplier
Kirill Dmitriev made a response to a online post where a user described the US move to issue a license to allow Russian oil sales to India as a victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin
Read more
EU refuses to accept Kiev early fearing sabotage of necessary reforms — Strana
The Ukrainian media has recently published a document, which allegedly sets out more expanded EU requirements for Ukraine's accession to the union
Read more
Winter Paralympic Games 2026 in Italy declared open
The opening ceremony is taking place in Verona
Read more
Russian Battlegroup East’s T-80BVM tank withstands 18 hits from Ukrainian drones
The tank commander with the battlegroup, call sign "Aza," added that the tank completed its assigned missions
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day
The settlement of Maryino in the Sumy Region and the settlement of Novoolenovka in the DPR were liberated through decisive operations
Read more
US unwilling to admit it does not rule world any more — Carlson
The journalist cited China as an example of a power that Washington needs to reckon with
Read more
Israel attacked Saudi Aramco’s refinery in false flag operation — news agency
According to the agency's source, the port of Fujairah in the UAE is one of the next targets of Israelis
Read more
Top Russian, Afghan diplomats discuss current escalation between Kabul, Islamabad
Sergey Lavrov stressed the need for settling disputes between Kabul and Islamabad by political and diplomatic means
Read more
European Commission views Zelensky’s threats against Orban unacceptable
The European Commission Spokesperson Olof Gill urged the sides to calm down and tone down their rhetoric
Read more
Russia wins on front gaining new partners; West loses everything — MEP
According to Lubos Blaga, NATO's expansion towards the Russian borders has failed
Read more
Oil companies working to maintain balance on Russian fuel market — Cabinet
The meeting was attended by industry executives, representatives of the Energy Ministry, Economic Development Ministry, the Federal Antimonopoly Service, the Finance Ministry, the Industry and Trade Ministry and the Foreign Ministry
Read more
Russia’s T-72B3M tank has enormous upgrade potential — Rostec
The state corporation noted that the T-72B3M remains a modular tank that can be quickly "reconfigured" to meet specific threats and challenges
Read more
Dmitriev predicts start of era of total energy collapse in EU
"By refusing Russian energy, the EU has shot itself in the foot so many times that no feet are left," Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said
Read more
US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln moved away from Iran after strike — IRGC
The US Central Command reported that the carrier came under fire but was not hit
Read more
Current crisis over Iran to accelerate world order shift, end of US dominance — expert
While acknowledging the emerging new world order, Tiberio Graziani clarifies that the United States is unlikely to be entirely sidelined
Read more
High time for Kiev to do everything to make talks successful — Kremlin spokesman
Ukraine is well aware of what needs to be done, Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about continuation of POW swaps between Russia, Ukraine
On March 6, 300 Russian servicemen were returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime
Read more
Ukrainian strikes injured 10 emergency service workers, killed 2 in February
Four medics were also victims of Ukrainian attacks, with one fatality
Read more
Iran warns European countries against supporting US, Israeli operation — diplomat
"Any country join the US and Israeli aggression against Iran, it will inevitably become a legitimate target for retaliation," Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi said
Read more
Gas shortage hikes EU prices, impacts chemical and fertilizer output — Novak
According to the official, due to the shortage, prices in Europe have surged by 70%, while in the Asia-Pacific region, gas prices have almost doubled
Read more
The 2026 Winter Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony kicks off in Italy’s Verona
The Russian Paralympians were allowed to compete at the Winter Paralympics under the national flag and to the tune of the country’s anthem for the first time in the 12-year period due to previously imposed sanctions
Read more
Russians’ trust level in Putin stands at 77.5% — poll
The level of approval of the president's activities also decreased by 0.4 percentage points to 73.3%
Read more
US authorities refuse to compensate $150 bln to companies for tariffs paid — FT
The business is left in the state of uncertainty as a result and more and more cases go to court, the newspaper noted
Read more
EC fails to back Hungary, Slovakia in dispute with Ukraine over Druzhba pipe — Szijjarto
The Hungarian foreign minister accused the EU of collusion with Croatia to prevent the two European nations from getting oil
Read more
Iran war creates shortage of missiles for Patriots — Handelsblatt
The Persian Gulf countries alone spent about 800 missiles in the early days of the conflict
Read more
US investigation points to likely US responsibility in Iran school strike — agency
According to the news agency, it is unclear how much longer the investigation will last or what evidence US investigators are seeking before the assessment can be completed
Read more
War of depletion with uncertain timeframe: Experts, media on US attack against Iran
A recent drafting of additional military specialists points to the fact that the US administration was "not fully prepared for the consequences" of the conflict
Read more
West's focus shifts to repairing weapons provided to Ukraine — media
Itis stressed that the technical condition of the vehicles and weapons pulled from US and allied warehouses concerns Kiev
Read more
Russian UAV units begin combat operations in Kramatorsk in Donetsk region
An FPV drone operator lets civilian vehicles pass freely, the Volunteer Corps operating within Russia’s Battlegroup South said
Read more
Press review: Israel opens second front as Trump shows no clear Iran strategy outlook
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, March 3rd
Read more
UK Navy reports attack on tug in Strait of Hormuz
No details of the incident were provided
Read more
Russian, Iranian president agree to continue contacts via various channels — Kremlin
This is the first public announcement about contacts of such a level after the US-Israel attack on Iran
Read more
Kiev accused Budapest of kidnapping people — what is known about the situation
Hungarian law enforcement agencies detained armored vehicles used to transport valuables from the Ukrainian Oschadbank on March 5
Read more
Putin congratulates Macron on Bastille Day
Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on the Bastille Day, France’s national day
Read more
US wants Russia, China to stay away from Greenland — Trump
Donald Trump also expects Caracas to become its ally in the future
Read more
Experts: US-Iran conflict opens door for stronger India-Russia energy ties
Fyodor Voitolovsky noted that the US attack on Iran and the subsequent rise in energy prices "will have long-term consequences for many markets"
Read more
Four sailors killed, three injured in attack on tug in Strait of Hormuz — IMO
The IMO said the incident involved a 26-meter tug Mussafah 2, sailing under the UAE flag
Read more
Azerbaijan accuses Iran of bringing in explosive devices — AzTV
"Three devices packed with C-4 explosives were transported to the territory of the country," it said
Read more
Eight Israeli army soldiers wounded near border with Lebanon
The servicemen were evacuated
Read more
US to lift number of restrictive trade measures against China — Chinese Commerce Ministry
"China will, in accordance with the law, approve applications for the export of controlled goods that meet the relevant requirements," the ministry’s statement said
Read more
US attack on Iranian frigate IRIS Dena kills over 100 sailors
The frigate was attacked by a US Navy submarine and sank off the coast of Sri Lanka
Read more
Trump calls question about Russia allegedly sharing intelligence with Iran 'stupid'
Earlier, The Washington Post published an article suggesting that Russia was allegedly providing Iran with intelligence to help adjust its strikes
Read more
Russia maintains dialogue with Iranian leadership — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov did not specify whether there was military and technical cooperation underway between the countries at the moment
Read more
FACTBOX: Ukrainian troops at US bases, new phase of operation — latest on Iran
Before the attacks began, the US withdrew 90% of its military personnel from bases within range of Tehran's weapons, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stated
Read more
FACTBOX: Hungary suspends transit of key cargoes to Ukraine amid Druzhba pipeline dispute
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated that Ukraine is engaging in "state banditry" against Hungary and that appropriate responses must be found
Read more
FACTBOX: Kiev accuses Budapest of kidnapping people, stealing money
Ukraine's Oschadbank said that the seven cash collectors detained in Hungary were transporting $40 million, €35 million, and 9 kg of gold
Read more
Moscow's newly Michelin star awarded restaurant Twins Garden site crashes
Earlier, it was announced that Moscow's restaurant Twins Garden become one of the two restaurants that received 2 Michelin stars
Read more
Athletes representing 28 national teams to march at 2026 Winter Paralympics Parade
The 2026 Winter Paralympic Games will be held in Italy on March 6-15
Read more
European stock markets in the red on Friday
FTSE 100, the key stock exchange index in the United Kingdom, landed at 10,284.75 points, down 1.24%
Read more
Russian fish, seafood exports to Japan up 20% in January
Russia exported 7,500 metric tons of fish and seafood worth $72.9 mln
Read more
Kurdish opposition vows not to enter war with Iran at anyone's request
Iranian Kurdistan Freedom Party spokesman Khalil Nadiri pointed out that the main force of the Kurdish opposition was located in Iran
Read more
Press review: NATO unlikely to join Iran strikes as EU moves to sever Russia ties
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, March 6th
Read more
FACTBOX: What we know about attack on Russian gas carrier in Mediterranean Sea
The Transport Ministry described the attack as an act of international terrorism and maritime piracy
Read more
Iran strikes Israel’s Ben Gurion airport, airbase — IRGC
The Khorramshahr 4 heavy missiles of the IRGC Aerospace Force, with a 1-ton warhead, were launched at dawn today
Read more
Moldova needs to begin talks on buying Russian gas amid Middle East crisis — ex-President
Igor Dodon cited the example of Hungary, which recently held talks with Russia and received guarantees of energy supplies
Read more
EU share in Russian exports down to 7.4% in 2025 — research
EU countries accounted for 12% of Russian imports in 2025
Read more
UAE mulls freezing Iranian assets — WSJ
According to the newspaper, UAE officials have already privately notified Iran about the possibility of taking such measures
Read more
Energy shock for EU will not be unnoticed — Dmitriev
This energy shock will expose the EU’s strategic energy failures in banning Russian oil and gas, the special envoy of the Russian President stated
Read more
President of Cyprus suggests British bases on island might be up for debate
Nikos Christodoulides stated that he was "not ruling anything out"
Read more
Chinese embassy warns US against disrupting energy cooperation between Beijing, Moscow
The normal economic, trade and energy cooperation between China and Russia does not target any third party, Liu Pengyu said
Read more
Washington examines several candidates for future governance of Iran — Trump
Donald Trump emphasized that the US "wants to go in and clean out everything" in Iran
Read more
US Treasury secretary confirms permission to India to buy Russian oil loaded on tankers
Scott Bessent also added that the US anticipated that New Delhi will ramp up its purchases of US oil
Read more
Saudi Arabia says intercepts cruise missile
According to the country's defense ministry, the missile was downed in the sky over the eastern part of the province of Al-Kharj
Read more
Kremlin aware of Finland's statements about intention to deploy nuclear weapons
The Defense Ministry is considering lifting the ban
Read more
China to carry out resolute strikes against separatists in Taiwan — report
According to the report, the People's Republic of China will promote peaceful development across the Taiwan Strait
Read more
Second group of Russian prisoners of war lands in Moscow Region
On March 6, 300 Russian servicemen were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime
Read more
Brent futures above $94 a barrel on ICE — market data
WTI futures with the settlement in April 2026 hiked 14.02% to $92.37 a barrel
Read more
Paralympic flame lit at opening ceremony of 2026 Games
The 2026 Winter Paralympic Games will end on March 15
Read more
Medvedev calls US military bases in Persian Gulf countries ‘threat, not protection’
The Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman highlighted that the US used the bases "while protecting only one country"
Read more
US increases purchase of nitrogen fertilizers from Russia by almost 90% to over $1 bln
Overall fertilizers, radioactive materials and isotopes, platinum and platinum group metals account for 86% of Russian supplies to the US
Read more
Israel, US prepare to reduce intensity of strikes on Iran — Kan
The US and Israeli militaries came to a conclusion "that strikes cannot continue for long at the unprecedentedly high pace"
Read more
Gold in Dubai for sale with discounts due to export difficulties
Traders offer discounts up to $30 per ounce
Read more
Russia terminates agreement with UN on creation of sustainable development center
The agreement was signed in Paris on September 5, 2008
Read more
Invisible army? Rostec unveils chameleon camouflage for combat vehicles, uniforms
The coating can be easily applied, which allows for prompt repairs in field conditions
Read more
Iran not stopping Indian ships in Strait of Hormuz — Deputy Foreign Minister
Saeed Khatibzadeh urged New Delhi to ask Washington, why they attack Iranian ships in the Indian Ocean
Read more
Ukrainian strikes kill over 70 civilians, including child, in February — diplomat
In total, at least 536 civilians were affected by Ukrainian attacks in February
Read more
Iran apparently destroys radar of US THAAD missile battery in Jordan — CNN
Furthermore, buildings housing similar radar systems were also hit in two other locations in the United Arab Emirates
Read more
Israel hopes Azerbaijan will join strikes on Iran — broadcaster
According to the broadcaster, more countries may probably join the operation against Iran and its interests in the region
Read more
Russian LNG supplies to Europe up 11% in January-February
Imports of Russian LNG by the EU amounted to around 4.3 bcm in January-February
Read more
US may ease sanctions on Russian oil — Treasury secretary
Scott Bessent noted that the US gave India permission to accept the Russian oil
Read more
Azerbaijan prevents IRGC terrorist attacks — AzTV
According to the TV channel, one of the targets was the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline
Read more
US scrambles to find resources to continue its Iran war for at least 100 days — Politico
Gerald Feierstein, a former senior US diplomat, called the war "a completely ad hoc operation that nobody actually understood or believed that military action was imminent"
Read more
Ukraine admits worsening of situation for its troops near Selidovo in DPR
According to spokesman for Ukraine’s 15th Kara-Dag brigade of operational assignment at the National Guard of Ukraine Vitaly Milovidov, the Russian military has intensified the suppression of Ukrainian firing positions
Read more
Rubio tells Arab counterparts that conflict with Iran will last several more weeks — media
According to the US State Secretary, the United States' goal was not regime change
Read more
Iran strongly opposes foreign interference in internal affairs — envoy to UN
Amir-Saeid Iravani added that US statements regarding Washington’s involvement in the selection of Iran’s leadership "constitute a clear violation of the principles of non-interference in the internal affairs of states"
Read more
Iran depleting missile stocks of US, its allies with cheap drones — newspaper
According to a report cited by The New York Times, it will take years for factories to produce enough interceptor missiles
Read more
French aircraft carrier arrives in Mediterranean amid conflict in Middle East — AFP
According to the agency, the ship will participate in "ensuring the safety of French citizens and its allies who have been attacked by Iran"
Read more
US, Israel mistakenly hit Iraqi border post near Iran — news outlet
One soldier sustained minor shrapnel injuries
Read more
US has no problems with Russia and China stemming from Iran war, says Pentagon chief
According to Pete Hegseth, he has no message for Russia and China on this issue
Read more
Russian companies to redirect LNG supplies in part to Asia-Pacific markets
According to Alexander Novak, Russian companies are considering opportunities, without waiting for the next restrictions from Europe, to make new long-term contracts with a number of Asian countries
Read more
Potential involvement of US military: Probe into attack on school in Iran
US military investigators have found that American forces were likely responsible for the recent strike on an Iranian girls' school, Reuters reported
Read more
Russian troops liberate nine communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Battlegroup West units liberated the settlements of Drobyshevo, Yarovaya and Sosnovoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic
Read more
Planes carrying Russian soldiers returning from Ukraine land in Moscow Region
200 Russian soldiers were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime
Read more
Russian scientist copes with mathematical problem unsolved for 190 years
This breakthrough radically changes the understanding of one of the oldest areas of mathematics, crucial to fundamental physics and economics
Read more
Israeli air force strikes Hezbollah, IRGC headquarters in Beirut area — IDF
In particular, the army stated that it had struck the IRGC Air Force command center, the Hezbollah naval forces headquarters, the financial management center, and the operational council headquarters of the Shiite organization
Read more
China maintains position as Russia’s largest partner — research
China will account for about 27% of Russian exports in 2025
Read more