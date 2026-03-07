Fire erupts at US chemical warehouse after drone strike in southern Iraq — TV

RABAT, March 7. /TASS/. A fire broke out at a chemical warehouse owned by the US company Halliburton following a drone strike in Iraq’s southern Basra province, the As-Sumaria TV channel reported.

According to security officials, an attack drone targeted American warehouses near the Burjesia area of Basra province. The types of chemicals stored at the Halliburton facility were not specified.

Information on the extent of the damage and possible casualties from the strike has not yet been reported.