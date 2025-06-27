US to lift number of restrictive trade measures against China — Chinese Commerce Ministry

BEIJING, June 27. /TASS/. The United States will lift certain restrictive measures against China as a result of agreements reached during bilateral trade negotiations, the Ministry of Commerce of China announced.

"China will, in accordance with the law, approve applications for the export of controlled goods that meet the relevant requirements. In turn, the United States will lift a number of restrictive measures previously imposed against China," the ministry’s statement said.

The ministry noted that following the meeting in London, Chinese and US negotiators maintained close contact. Recently, the two sides "further coordinated the details of the framework agreement."

Beijing expects that both the United States and China will make mutual concessions, adhere to the important consensus reached between the two heads of state, and follow through on the commitments expressed during their June 5 telephone conversation. The Chinese side hopes that Beijing and Washington will strengthen their shared understanding, reduce miscommunication, expand cooperation, and jointly promote the healthy, stable, and sustainable development of bilateral trade and economic relations.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that the United States had concluded a new trade agreement with China on June 25.

On June 9-10, trade and economic consultations between China and the United States took place in London. This mechanism was established following the negotiations held in Geneva from May 10 to 11. At that meeting, Beijing and Washington agreed on a partial reduction of mutual tariffs, which by May had exceeded 100%.