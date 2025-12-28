Air defenses destroy 43 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions within three-hour period

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Air defense forces shot down 43 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the airspace over various Russian regions within a three-hour period late on December 27 night, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"From 8:00 p.m. and until 11:00 p.m. Moscow time [from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. GMT] on December 27, alert air defense forces destroyed 43 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: 15 UAVs over the Rostov Region, six UAVs over the Volgograd Region, six UAVs over the Kursk Region, four UAVs over the Republic of Crimea, four UAVs over the Lipetsk Region, three UAVs over the Belgorod Region, one UAV over the Vladimir Region, one UAV over the Kaluga Region, one UAV over the Moscow Region and two UAVs in the airspace over the Sea of Azov," the ministry said in a statement.