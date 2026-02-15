Terrorists kill 32 people, took hostages in western Nigeria — TV

HARARE, February 15. /TASS/. Terrorists attacked three villages in western Nigeria and killed 32 local residents, the Arise television channel reported citing the Niger state police spokesman Wasiu Abiodun.

The tragedy occurred last night in the villages of Tunga-Makeri, Konsoko, and Pissa in Niger State. The exact number of victims has yet to be determined, as has the number of hostages taken to an unknown location.

As the TV channel notes, the pattern of these crimes is reminiscent of attacks by the extremist group Boko Haram.

On February 11, the Nigerian Armed Forces announced the launch of an offensive against Boko Haram, which has carried out numerous terrorist attacks, including kidnappings. The group emerged in 2002 in the Nigerian state of Borno, aiming to seize power in Nigeria.

Since 2009, the group has engaged in active terrorist activities.

In 2015, the Nigerian Armed Forces inflicted a major defeat on Boko Haram and significantly reduced the territory under its control. The militants began establishing bases in countries neighboring Nigeria, primarily in the Lake Chad region.