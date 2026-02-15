Polish president speaks in favor of Poland having nuclear weapons

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Polish President Karol Nawrotski has said that Poland should seek to possess nuclear weapons.

"I am an advocate of Poland joining the nuclear project. This path, taking into account all international rule, is the oath we should opt for," he said in an interview with the Polsat television channel.

He stressed that he supports any strengthening of Poland’s security, "even on the basis of nuclear capacities."

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said earlier that the Polish government is not discussing stationing nuclear weapons on the country's territory. The country’s former President (2015-2025) Andrzej Duda repeatedly advocated for deploying American nuclear weapons in Poland.

In the spring of 2025, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Poland would strive to gain access to the most modern types of weapons, including nuclear weapons, backing French President Emmanuel Macron’s idea to extend the French "nuclear umbrella" to other European countries.