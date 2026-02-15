Ukrainian drone attack on Bryansk Region continuing for over 12 hours

BRYANSK, February 15. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone attack on Russia’s borderline Bryansk Region has been continuing for more than 12 hours, with more than 170 drones having been shot down, the region’s governor, Alexander Bogomaz, said.

"The enemy has been carrying out a massive drone attack on our region for more than 12 hours. The Russian defense ministry forces, soldiers of the BARS-Bryansk brigade and Bryansk Region units of the National Guard Service have been on alert to destroy the aerial targets. More than 170 enemy fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles have been eliminated," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

He called on the region’s residents to remain vigilant, observe measures of precaution and not to approach dangerous and suspicious-looking objects.