Moscow’s non-resource exports to Thailand soared 3.5 times in 2023 — MEC Deputy CEO

BANGKOK, September 10. /TASS/. Moscow's non-resource, non-energy exports to the Thai market increased 3.5 times last year, and the city’s share in Russia’s total volume by this indicator amounted to almost 25%, Deputy CEO of the Moscow Export Center (MEC) Nadezhda Larionova told TASS.

"In 2023, the volume of non-resource, non-energy exports from Moscow to Thailand increased by 3.5 times compared to 2022. At the same time, the capital's share in the Russian Federation for this indicator was almost 25%," Larionova said. She is heading the business mission of Moscow exporters that kicked off in Bangkok.

"Also last year, the Moscow Export Center organized a business mission to the Kingdom of Thailand. The experience of companies that took part [in the business mission] last year formed the basis of the current business mission. Today, 15 companies from the high-tech development, IT solutions, and film industries are represented at the event. We consider these areas to be among the most promising for further expanding cooperation between Moscow and Thailand," she said.

"There are three markets in Southeast Asia that we are specifically targeting. Among them is Thailand, where we regularly hold events. We are also establishing contacts with Indonesia. We have our own representative in Malaysia this year, and in November we will go there with a business mission," Larionova said.

She stressed that "many participants in the business mission are already intensively working in foreign markets."

"For example, vehicle control and protection systems are in demand in Brazil, VR-format documentaries are watched in Jordan and Malaysia, and educational medical programs are known in India and South Africa. In addition, in Serbia they purchase facial recognition solutions and in Mexico and Argentina they widely use construction software. Some participants in the business mission are just starting their export journey. Among them are developers of solutions using artificial intelligence, comic book publishers, film and animation companies, and other entrepreneurs," the Deputy General Director of the MEC added.

The business mission of Moscow companies in Thailand will last until September 13.