Russian, French top diplomats discuss situation in southeast Ukraine

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian discussed the situation in southeastern Ukraine, as well as Libya, Mali and the Iranian nuclear deal, during their meeting in Rome, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"The present-day situation in southeastern Ukraine, around Libya and Mali, as well as international efforts to restart the JCPOA (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear issue) were discussed. Some other regional matters of bilateral concern have also been addressed," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in its statement about the Russian-French meeting, held on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome.

The ministers also discussed in detail the schedule of future contacts. They also addressed a number of bilateral issues, including the development of Russian-French ties in the political, economic, judicial, and cultural spheres.