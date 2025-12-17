US to fail to get via talks what it failed to get via attacks — Iran’s foreign minister

MOSCOW, December 17th. /TASS/. The United States' idea of negotiating is to dictate terms, with no give and take involved, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"Last year’s experience shows that the US thinks that negotiating is not about carrying out a dialogue, but about imposing itself and its terms on others. It is obvious that goals that have not been achieved through pressure and military action cannot be achieved at the negotiating table," he told a press conference following talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

According to Araghchi, the United States should first change its approach to negotiations, then Iran will consider sitting down with it. "But we are not yet sure that they are ready for this," he said.

In 2025, five rounds of negotiations between Iran and the United States on the nuclear issue mediated by Oman failed as Israel launched a military operation against Iran and US attacks on its nuclear facilities.