Trump says he does not need international law

NEW YORK, January 8. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that his power as commander in chief is constrained only by his "own morality," brushing aside international law and other checks on his ability to use military might.

Asked in an interview with The New York Times if there were any limits on his global powers, he said: "Yeah, there is one thing. My own morality. My own mind. It’s the only thing that can stop me."

"I don’t need international law. I’m not looking to hurt people," Trump added.

When asked about whether his administration needed to abide by international law, the US leader said, "I do." But he made clear he would be the arbiter when such constraints applied to the United States. "It depends what your definition of international law is," he said.