European Commission recommends EU countries to prepare for full ban of Russian oil

BRUSSELS, March 16. /TASS/. The European Commission has not given up the idea of completely banning imports of oil from Russia and recommends all the EU countries, including Hungary and Slovakia, to prepare for that, European Commissioner for Energy Dan Jorgensen said at a press conference.

"The Commission does intend to put forward a proposal to ban the import of oil from Russia," Jorgensen said.

"As you know, there are sanctions now but there are two countries that have derogations and we will put forward a proposal to change that. So all countries need to prepare for this situation," he added.