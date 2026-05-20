Putin highlights cooperation with China in car manufacturing, space exploration

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. Russia and China are successfully cooperating in a number of sectors, including car manufacturing and space exploration, Russian President Vladimir Putin said following Russia-China talks.

"Production of Chinese-brand automobiles has been established in Moscow and a number of Russian regions. Large-scale projects are being implemented in non-ferrous metallurgy, the chemical and pulp-and-paper industries, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, aircraft manufacturing and space exploration, as well as in many other high-tech sectors," he said.