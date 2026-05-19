PARIS, May 19. /TASS/. All G7 member states are united in their policy of maintaining sanctions pressure on Russia, French Economy, Finance and Industrial, Energy and Digital Sovereignty Minister Roland Lescure stated.

"G7 countries are united in their commitment to continuing sanctions pressure on Russia," he said during a press conference following the G7 economy ministers’ meeting in Paris.

According to him, "it is unacceptable that Russia profits from the situation in the Middle East."

The minister also noted that the G7 countries reaffirmed their commitment to multilateral cooperation in the face of dangers to the world economy.

The G7 economy ministers’ meeting was dedicated to preparations for the G7 summit to be held on June 15-17 in Evian in eastern France.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia has learned to minimize the consequences of illegal sanctions.