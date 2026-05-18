World Gymnastics clears Russians to compete under country’s flag: What to know

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. The Executive Committee of World Gymnastics has decided to lift previously imposed restrictions on Russian athletes, allowing them to compete internationally under the Russian flag and to the tune of the national anthem, the Russian Gymnastics Federation’s press service said in a statement.

TASS has compiled key statements regarding this issue.

Major altercations

- The World Gymnastics Executive Committee ruled at its meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh on May 16-17 to clear athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate under their official national colors and to the tune of the countries’ anthems.

- All restrictions imposed on Russian and Belarusian athletes in February 2022 are lifted effective immediately

- The decision applies to all five disciplines governed by the Russian Gymnastics Federation: artistic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, trampoline, sports acrobatics and sports aerobics.

- Russian athletes have been cleared to compete only in tournaments supervised by World Gymnastics

- Russian gymnasts were originally banned from taking part in international tournaments in 2022, but were allowed to compete individually under a neutral status since 2024

- The next international tournament where Russian athletes are eligible to participate is the 2026 Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup Stage in Bulgaria (May 29-31, 2026).

Russian sports officials react

- President of the Russian Gymnastics Federation Oleg Belozerov has welcomed the World Gymnastics’ decision.

- President of the Russian Gymnastics Federation Oleg Belozerov stated he views the lifting of restrictions on Russian athletes to be an important step towards strengthening the unity of the global gymnastics community and protecting the interests of athletes.

- Belozerov thanked President of World Gymnastics Morinari Watanabe for his consistent position, constructive approach and support for the principles of open international sports.

- Russian Sports Minister and President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Mikhail Degtyarev noted that Russia's relations with World Gymnastics were intensified after the country’s gymnastics federations were unified in 2024. One of the goals of this integration was to bring the gymnastic sports management system in line with international standards.

- According to Degtyarev, the formation of the new federation gave an impetus to the return of Russian athletes to the global gymnastics family.

Is European Gymnastics next?

- European Gymnastics announced to TASS that it had been informed about World Gymnastics’ decision.

- European Gymnastics will make its own decision on lifting restrictions on Russian athletes by the end of the week.

- Russian athletes are cleared to participate in tournaments supervised by European Gymnastics strictly under a neutral status since November 2025.