Russian teen Andreeva drops one spot to eighth in newest WTA Rankings

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russia's Mirra Andreeva dropped a spot in this week's WTA (the Women’s Tennis Association) World Rankings, released earlier on Monday.

The Russian, who is playing under a neutral status at international tournaments, is now 8th in the WTA Rankings with 4,181 points. Last week, she reached the quarterfinals of the 2026 Italian Open, where she fell to Coco Gauff of the United States 6-4; 2-6; 4-6.

The 2026 Italian Open tennis tournament was a WTA 1000 event. Played on outdoor clay courts, the 83rd edition of the tourney took place at Rome’s Foro Italico sports complex on May 5-17. Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina took the title this year. Only two Russian female tennis players have won this tournament - Dinara Safina (in 2009) and Maria Sharapova (in 2011, 2012, 2015).

This week’s WTA Top-10 is as follows: 1st Aryna Sabalenka (a Belarusian player competing under a neutral status; 9,960 points); 2nd Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan; 8,705 points); 3rd Iga Swiatek (Poland; 7,273 points); 4th Coco Gauff (the United States; 6,749 points); 5th Jessica Pegula (the United States; 6,286 points), 6th Amanda Anisimova (the United States; 5,958 points); 7th Elina Svitolina (Ukraine; 4,315 points); 8th Mirra Andreeva (a Russian player competing under a neutral status; 4,181 points); 9th Victoria Mboko (Canada; 3,395 points) and 10th Karolina Muchova (the Czech Republic; 3,318 points).

Andreeva, 19, is a five-time WTA champion. Her best finish at Grand Slams was at the 2024 French Open when she reached the semifinals. In 2023, the WTA named Andreeva rookie of the year. Playing at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, she won a silver medal in women’s doubles paired with Diana Shnaider.

Russian and Belarusian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations excluded athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022, to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from participating in the 2022 Davis Cup and the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.