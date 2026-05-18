US pushing forward bill imposing sanctions on countries purchasing Russian oil

WASHINGTON, May 18. /TASS/. A bill allowing sanctions against countries that continue to purchase Russian oil is being advanced in the US Congress, said US Senator Lindsay Graham (designated as a terrorist and extremist in Russia).

"We’re making progress on a bill that would allow President [of US Donald] Trump to impose sanctions on countries continuing to prop up Russia through cheap oil purchases. This would give President Donald Trump another powerful tool to lead on the world stage and put America’s interests first," he wrote on social media X.

Bloomberg previously reported that Indian authorities asked the US administration to extend its license to purchase oil from Russia. In March, US authorities lifted sanctions on the sale of Russian oil and petroleum products loaded onto vessels before that date, a decision subsequently extended and expanded. Washington took this step amid a surge in oil prices due to the fallout from the US war against Iran.