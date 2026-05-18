Ukrainian attack on Belgorod Region leaves two dead, two wounded

BELGOROD, May 18. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked the Borisovka settlement in Russia’s Belgorod Region with a drone that detonated, killing two civilians and wounding two others, the regional emergency response center reported on its Max channel.

"In the Borisovka settlement, Borisovsky district, two men died at the scene before the ambulance crew arrived after being attacked by an enemy drone. One man is currently in intensive care at Borisovsky Central District Hospital. He suffered a penetrating abdominal wound and multiple shrapnel wounds to his arms and legs. Another injured man, who is in serious condition with multiple shrapnel wounds to various parts of his body, was transported by an ambulance crew to the regional clinical hospital," the emergency response center wrote.

It noted that several vehicles were damaged at the site of the drone attack. All emergency services are responding on the scene.