Russian troops deliver massive overnight strike on Ukrainian military-industrial sites

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russian troops delivered a massive overnight strike by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on Ukrainian military-industrial sites, energy and transport infrastructure in response to attacks on civilian facilities, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Last night, in retaliation to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a massive strike by ground-based and seaborne long-range precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles on enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, fuel and energy, transport and port infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army, and also military airfields. The goal of the strike was achieved. All the designated targets were hit," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,075 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,075 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 190 troops and three field artillery guns in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 180 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 90 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 300 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 270 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and roughly 45 troops and two field artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 190 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy field artillery guns in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service in areas near the settlements of Pisarevka, Bachevsk and Ryasnoye in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Ivanovka, Budarki and Zakharovka in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 190 personnel, 24 motor vehicles, three field artillery guns and two electronic warfare stations in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 180 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 180 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Yaremovka in the Kharkov Region, Krasny Liman, Tatyanovka, Prishib, Piskunovka and Sidorovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 180 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 22 motor vehicles, an artillery gun and three electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 90 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 90 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, Tikhonovka and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 90 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, 13 motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 300 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 300 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an assault brigade, an airmobile brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and four National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Novogrigorovka, Kucherov Yar, Novy Donbass, Belitskoye and Belozerskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, NNovopodgorodnoye and Raipole in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 300 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, 13 motor vehicles, a Grad multiple rocket launcher and three field artillery guns, including a French-made 155mm Caesar self-propelled artillery system in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed five electronic warfare stations of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 270 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 270 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade, an air assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Pokrovskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Omelnik, Kiyevskoye and Lesnoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 270 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, eight motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 45 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 45 Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy field artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Zhyoltaya Krucha and Grigorovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 45 Ukrainian military personnel, 17 motor vehicles, two field artillery guns and an electronic warfare station were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s deployment sites in past 24 hours

Russian troops struck deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 157 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 265 Ukrainian UAVs, five smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 265 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and five smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down five guided aerial bombs and 265 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroys Ukrainian naval drone in past day

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroyed a Ukrainian naval drone in Black Sea waters over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s forces destroyed an uncrewed boat of the Ukrainian army in the northern part of the Black Sea," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 148,192 unmanned aerial vehicles, 661 surface-to-air missile systems, 29,353 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,723 multiple rocket launchers, 34,981 field artillery guns and mortars and 61,893 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.