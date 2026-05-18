KURSK, May 18. /TASS/. Artillery crews of Russia’s Battlegroup North thwarted several Ukrainian army rotation attempts in the Sumy and Kharkov Regions over the week, destroying more than 500 enemy troops, the platoon commander with the call sign Kredo from the 352nd Motorized Infantry Regiment told TASS.

"In the past week, artillery crews of the Battlegroup North thwarted several attempts by the Ukrainian army to rotate personnel in the Sumy and Kharkov Regions, accomplishing over 350 firing missions. By their artillery fire, the crews destroyed enemy reserves, ammunition delivery vehicles and weapons field depots, and also over 500 Ukrainian militants," the platoon commander said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North artillery crews keep accomplishing combat objectives day and night, supporting Russian assault groups in their successful advance, thus expanding the security zone in the Sumy and Kharkov Regions, he added.