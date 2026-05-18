Kalashnikov completes import substitution for all required ERP systems — CEO

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, May 18. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Group has completed import substitution for the software and hardware of all required enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, Kalashnikov CEO Alan Lushnikov said at the plenary session of the 11th conference Digital Industry of Industrial Russia (CIPR 2026).

"Our goal was to ensure that the solutions we use are no worse. And I can definitely say that we have imported all the software and hardware we need and are completely satisfied. Moreover, we have achieved better performance and greater efficiency in a number of areas - this is largely thanks to the developers, the entire team, and the customer," said the Kalashnikov CEO. He added that the group will propose replicating this solution in general mechanical engineering.

Lushnikov explained that Kalashnikov implemented a project on a domestic platform to refine and implement a unified corporate product lifecycle management system. As a result of the implementation, he noted, 100% of the specified business functions were substituted, and more than 25 functional units were automated within the project, including 20 functional units using ERP.