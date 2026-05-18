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Kalashnikov Group delivers large batch of Saiga carbines to foreign customer

Contractual obligations to the foreign buyer were fulfilled ahead of schedule

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russia’s Kalashnikov Group has shipped a large batch of Saiga rifled carbines to a foreign customer, the arms manufacturer’s press service reported.

"The Kalashnikov Group has delivered a large batch of Saiga, Saiga-MK, and Saiga-308-1 rifled carbines to a foreign customer. Contractual obligations to the foreign buyer were fulfilled ahead of schedule. It’s important to note that since the start of the special military operation, foreign customers’ interest in both military and civilian small arms produced by the group has been rising annually," the statement reads.

According to the company, the Saiga carbines, developed on the basis of the Kalashnikov assault rifle, are among the most popular civilian small arms with rifled barrels. Demand for them is stable both in Russia and abroad, so the group continues to produce these carbines in significant quantities.

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