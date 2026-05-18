US agrees to suspend Iranian oil sanctions during talks — Tasnim

TEHRAN, May 18. /TASS/. The US has agreed to suspend sanctions on Iranian oil during negotiations with Tehran, the Tasnim news agency reported, citing a source close to the Iranian negotiating team.

According to the source, unlike in its previous proposals, the US has agreed in its new offer to suspend oil sanctions against Iran for the duration of the talks. The source noted that Tehran, for its part, insists on the lifting of all sanctions, while Washington is only ready to waive US Treasury sanctions until a final agreement is reached.