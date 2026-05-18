Ukraine’s strikes on Energodar aim to 'destabilize situation' — Rosatom CEO

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, May 18. /TASS/. Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said that Ukraine’s strikes on social infrastructure in Energodar could "destabilize the situation to the brink of disaster."

"Such attacks [by the Ukrainian military] targeting the city’s social infrastructure, residential neighborhoods, bus stops, food delivery vehicles, and a kindergarten are simply pushing the situation to the brink of disaster," he told reporters on the sidelines of the CIPR conference.

Likhachev also noted that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) must pay "the closest attention" to the escalated situation around the plant.

"We have repeatedly said, and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi supports us in this, that social infrastructure and the people who actually ensure safety are an integral part of the plant’s security," he added.

TASS is the general news agency covering the conference.