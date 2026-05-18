Russian software exports up 15% since 2022 — PM

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, May 18. /TASS/. Russian software exports abroad have increased by 15% since 2022, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"There’s interest in our digital programs and software-related services abroad, too. According to the Bank of Russia, their exports have grown by 15% for the first time since 2022," he said at the Digitalization of Industrial Russia conference.

More and more specialists are entering the industry, the premier noted, adding that it employs over 1 million people now.