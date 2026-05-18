Tea talk with Chinese leader to conclude Putin’s visit to China — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to China will conclude with an informal tea talk with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to discuss major issues, Kremlin Foreign Policy Aide Yury Ushakov told a press briefing.

‘The working program will conclude with a talk - quite an important talk - with the Chinese leader over tea. Only four persons from each side have been invited to it and it will focus on the discussion of essential issues of the international agenda," the Kremlin aide pointed out.

"The two leaders are set to discuss all the most important issues in a friendly and sincere manner," he added.

"We are preparing for it [the tea party] because it is necessary to discuss everything confidentially, behind closed doors, in a friendly and sincere manner. All the issues will be discussed during that meeting over tea after official dinner," Ushakov said, replying to a question from TASS.

The Kremlin aide has repeatedly stressed the importance of trustworthy communication with the Chinese side.

"Most importantly, these are walks and tea drinking and it is very important in China to drink tea one-on-one, especially when there is such an opportunity," Ushakov said ahead of one of Putin’s previous visits to China.