Zaporozhye NPP, Energodar under repeated attack over past day — Rosatom CEO

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, May 18. /TASS/. Dozens of strikes were delivered on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and its satellite city of Energodar over the past day, CEO of Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev said.

"I have to share my growing concerns: since the end of the Victory Day ceasefire, and throughout the weekend and the past 24 hours, the pressure has been mounting constantly, and the number of attacks on the Zapoozhye Nuclear Power Plant has been steadily increasing. This applies to both the plant itself and Energodar. In the last 24 hours alone, there have been dozens of strikes on the area around the facility and the city. The city was cut off from power for 11 hours. We have now restored it, but power outages happen from time to time," he said, adding that Energodar’s social infrastructure can hardly function under these conditions.

He also drew attention to the fact that Ukrainian troops attack civilian buses used by the plant’s employees, and residential houses.