MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. The Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant has never been subject to any sanctions, and issues related to its operation concern no one but Russia and Iran, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a press conference following talks with Equatorial Guinean Foreign Minister Simeon Oyono Esono Angue.

According to the top Russian diplomat, the criteria bordering satanism that are used to select participants in the Eurovision song contest are alien to Russia, which feels quite well within BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

He also noted that the fact that it will soon be six months after the Anchorage summit gives rise to certain thoughts.

TASS has summed up his key statements.

Russian-US relations

The topic of US-Russian relations is currently receiving a great deal of attention on the global agenda: "Of course, we briefed our friends on the state of affairs in relations between Russia and the United States. Much attention is now being paid to this topic globally."

In its relations with the United States, Russia assesses bilateral cooperation based on facts rather than statements or promises: "You know, life is not just about promises, statements, and flowery declarations. It is also about reality. Of course, we listen to and agree with many of the principles of cooperation outlined by our partners. But we cannot ignore what is happening on the ground."

Iranian issue

The situation in the Persian Gulf, particularly around Iran, "is certainly a cause for deep concern."

Russia is "not trying to intrude into this negotiation process" between the United States and Iran and wishes this process every success.

Russia "will support any solutions that the negotiating parties themselves, in this case the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran, may agree to and are ready to accept."

"The basic principle is that Iran, like any other state party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, has every right to enrich uranium for peaceful energy purposes."

The Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant "has never been under any sanctions and issues related to its operation concern no one but Russia and Iran: "This facility has never been under any sanctions. It was excluded from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, and this concerns no one except Russia and Iran."

Eurovision and Intervision

The satanic criteria used to select participants in the Eurovision song contest are alien to Russia: "I want to make it clear straight away that we won’t go along with the criteria currently used to select Eurovision contestants, which are, quite frankly, blatantly satanic. We won’t go along with them, indeed.’

Russia hopes that the situation in the Middle East will not affect the Intervision international song contest: "The dates have not yet been set. Hopefully, the consequences of the aggression unleashed in the Persian Gulf by the Americans along with the Israelis will not impact plans for holding this contest this year."

Ukrainian settlement

European radicals and the neo-Nazi Kiev regime led by Vladimir Zelensky do not want to allow the implementation of the settlement plans in Ukraine proposed by the United States: "The fact that we will soon be celebrating the six-month anniversary of the Anchorage summit, of course, also gives rise to certain thoughts. First of all, because, as it turns out, these European radicals, neoliberals, and neo-Nazis, frankly speaking, together with the Zelensky regime, are able to prevent the implementation of the settlement plans formulated by the United States."

Russia-Africa summit

Representatives from the \majority of the African Union countries are expected to arrive in Moscow this fall to attend the third Russia-Africa summit: "I have no doubts that, like in previous years, the overwhelming majority of states will be represented. Hopefully, at the top level, as it was at the first and second summits."

Russia hopes that President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo will take part in the third Russia-Africa summit in Moscow: "We hope very much that the president of Equatorial Guinea will personally attend this event."

Russia and African countries plans to sign a political declaration and a joint plan of action: "Among the documents we prepare for signing is a political declaration - this is a traditional final document. We are also working on a plan of action for another three-year period."

Increased terrorist activities in Africa

Terrorist groups are becoming more active on the African continent: "In the Sahel-Saharan region and other parts of the African continent, various terrorist groups linked to Al-Qaeda (outlawed in Russia as a terrorist organization), ISIL (formerly known as the terrorist organization Islamic State, outlawed in Russia - TASS), ‘Boko Haram’ and other organizations are invigorating their activities."

Relations with Equatorial Guinea

Promising areas of cooperation between Russia and Equatorial Guinea are the "oil and gas sector, geological surveying, power generation, fishing, the nuclear industry, including building floating nuclear power plans of lower capacity."

Russia is thankful to Equatorial Guinea for its unbiased position on Ukraine and non-aligning with the United Nations’ Russophobic initiatives: "We are thankful to our colleagues for their well-balanced and objective position on Ukraine, for the refusal to support the United Nations’ Russophobic initiatives."