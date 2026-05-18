Putin, Xi to discuss most sensitive issues of bilateral relations — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jingling will discuss the most sensitive aspects of bilateral relations during Russia-China negotiations that will involve a meeting between the two leaders and talks with a large group of representatives, Kremlin Foreign Policy Aide Yury Ushakov told a press briefing.

"After the welcome ceremony in the Great Hall of the People, our president will begin his meeting with Xi Jinping. This will be a meeting where the two leaders are set to discuss the most important issues, important and sensitive issues between our countries," the Kremlin aide said.

From the Russian side, the talks will involve the participation of all the vice premiers present in the delegation, and also representatives of the presidential administration and several federal ministers and representatives of big business, Ushakov said.

The meeting between the two leaders will be followed by talks with the participation of a large group of representatives, he specified.

"From our side, 39 people will participate, which is quite a representative delegation. During these talks with a large group of representatives, the vice premiers who head the relevant commissions will report on the work that is carried out and the work that these commissions are planning to implement," Ushakov said.

These are the Russia-China Commission on Regular Meetings of the Heads of Governments (co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko), the Inter-Governmental Commission on Investment Cooperation (co-chaired by First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov), the Inter-Governmental Commission on Energy Cooperation (co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak), the bilateral Commission on Humanitarian Cooperation (co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova) and the Commission for Cooperation and Development of the Far East and Baikal Region of Russia and the North-East of China (co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev), he explained.

"That is, these five vice premiers will deliver speeches, after which two foreign ministers - Sergey Lavrov and Wang Yi - will speak on foreign policy interaction," the Kremlin aide said.