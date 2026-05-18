Europe ready to come to negotiating table to resolve conflict in Ukraine — Merz

BERLIN, May 18. /TASS/. Europe is prepared to engage in negotiations to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. Currently, intensive discussions on this matter are taking place within the European Union, as German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced during a joint press conference with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev in Berlin.

"Europe is ready to sit at the negotiating table - with Ukraine, Russia, and the United States," Merz stated. When asked about potential EU mediators in talks with Russia, he remarked: "We have been engaged in ongoing, in-depth dialogue with our European partners regarding our shared pathways toward a peaceful resolution." He emphasized that these discussions are active, but refrained from naming specific individuals to avoid fueling public speculation: "I will not escalate or provoke unnecessary speculation by identifying particular personalities."

Merz underscored that "the fighting must cease first," considering this a fundamental prerequisite for meaningful negotiations to occur. He clarified that, at present, there are no concrete plans for direct negotiations with Russia; instead, discussions are ongoing at the EU level and within the E3 format, comprising Britain, Germany, and France.

Earlier on Monday, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel - who held office from 2005 to 2021 - shared her perspective on Europe's diplomatic efforts. Speaking at a forum organized by the WDR broadcaster, Merkel expressed regret that the EU has not fully harnessed its diplomatic potential in addressing the Ukraine crisis. She recalled that during her final EU summit as Chancellor in 2021, she proposed establishing dialogue channels with Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, she noted that this initiative was ultimately unsuccessful, as EU leaders concluded that reaching a consensus on such engagement was unlikely at the time.