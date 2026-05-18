US to extend sanctions relief on Russian oil transactions for 30 days — Reuters

WASHINGTON, May 18. /TASS/. The US Treasury Department has decided to extend for 30 days the waiver of American sanctions on the sale and transportation of Russian oil and petroleum products loaded onto vessels, Reuters reported, citing a source.

As the agency specified, several countries had previously requested the waiver to have more time to purchase Russian oil.

In April, the US authorized transactions until May 16 for the sale, transport, and unloading of Russian-origin oil and petroleum products loaded onto tankers prior to April 17.