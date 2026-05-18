MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. During his visit to Beijing, Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to meet with Peng Pai, an individual he once encountered as a child during his inaugural state visit to China in 2000. This meeting offers a poignant reunion, highlighting the passage of time and personal connections across borders. Yury Ushakov, Putin’s aide, shared details of the president’s itinerary during a briefing.

"Our president will meet with Chinese engineer Peng Pai at his residence," Ushakov announced. "Back in 2000, during his first state visit to China, President Putin saw Peng Pai as a young boy. Now, many years later, they will reconnect."

Ushakov emphasized the significance of this encounter, saying, "Peng Pai has since grown up, earned a university degree in Moscow, and now works for a major Chinese corporation. We see this as a meaningful symbolic meeting."

Peng Pai, now 36, was among the fortunate children invited to visit Beihai Park in 2000. During that visit, he joyfully waved to Putin, who responded with warmth - lifting the boy from a stone railing, kissing his forehead, and posing for a memorable photograph.

That moment profoundly influenced Peng Pai’s life. He learned Russian, graduated from the Moscow Automobile and Road Construction Institute, and even earned a Russian name among his friends - Pavel, or Pasha - symbolizing the enduring bond formed during that historic encounter.